Report: Exum agrees to 3-year, $33M deal with Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz restricted free agent Danté Exum has reached a new deal with the team, according to ESPN.

Exum has agreed to a three year,$33 million contract extension with the Jazz, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources.

“Strong deal in a tight marketplace for a gifted young talent who has fought injuries and remains significant part of Utah’s future,” Wojnarowski wrote.