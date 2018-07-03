Recipes: Jicama, Cabbage and Chicken Salad; Red, White and Blue Cheesecake Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jicama, Cabbage and Chicken Salad

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh cilantro

3/4 cup sour cream

2 tsp finely grated lime zest

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp rice vinegar

6 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ large head of green cabbage, thinly sliced

1/8 head red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 small jicama, peeled, julienned (about 1 cup)

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

4 green onions, sliced

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Instructions:

Separate stems and leaves from cilantro and coarsely chop leaves. In a blender add cilantro stems, sour cream, lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper and puree until smooth.

In a large bowl, transfer cilantro-sour cream mixture and whisk in rice vinegar and oil. Add cabbages, jicama, chicken, green onions, chopped cilantro leaves, and sesame seeds and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper and toss again.



Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Bars

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Makes 24 bars

Ingredients:

Crust

Cooking spray or butter

14 (1 3/4 cups) graham crackers

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Cheesecake

4 (8-oz) packages cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

4 large eggs

1/2 tsp fresh lemon zest

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup blueberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup sliced strawberries

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Heat the oven to 325 degrees and arrange a rack in the middle of the oven. Line a 9” by 13” baking dish with aluminum foil or parchment paper so that it hangs over the two long sides, then coat with cooking spray. Set aside.

To make the crust, in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add graham crackers and pulse until crumbly, about 30 seconds. Add the butter and pulse to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and press into an even layer with the bottom of a measuring cup. Bake until fragrant and beginning to brown, 12-15 min. Place on a wire rack to cool.

To make the filling, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add the cream cheese. Beat on medium speed until smooth, about 2 min. Slowly beat in the sugar and salt until incorporated, about 1 min more. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. With the mixer on medium speed, beat in the eggs 1 at a time, waiting until each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next. Add the lemon zest and juice and beat until just combined. Dollop the mixture onto the cooled crust and spread into an even layer. Scatter the berries evenly over top.

Bake until the edges are set but the center still jiggles slightly, 30-40 min. Place the baking dish on a wire rack and cool completely, 2-3 hours. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate until completely chilled. Uncover the dish and dust with powdered sugar. Using the foil or parchment overhang, remove the cheesecake from the baking dish and place on a cutting board. Cut into 24 pieces and serve.