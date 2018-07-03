Police seek suspect in Bluffdale package theft

BLUFFDALE, Utah – The Bluffdale Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday in identifying the suspect of a theft case.

According to police, on May 2, a package was taken at a residence in Bluffdale.

The suspect in the theft was described as a female in her mid-20’s, with a slender build and brown hair, wearing a black pea coat, blue jeans and a silver ring on her left pointer finger.

The woman exited the passenger side of the vehicle, walked up to the porch, picked up a package, and then got back into the car, which drove away, police said. It appeared that a male was driving the vehicle.

“If you recognize this suspect, please contact Detective Coomes of the Bluffdale/Saratoga Springs Police Department. 801-254-2200 ext-481 (office) or cell phone 801-420-3219,” Bluffdale Police wrote.

Pictures of the suspect can be seen below: