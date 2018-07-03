× Police arrest armed, barricaded subject in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police arrested male who was armed and barricaded in a West Jordan home Tuesday, making threats to himself and to officers.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department, the incident occurred near 4300 W. 6095 S.

Holt said the male suspect went into the residence around 1:00 p.m. and a domestic violence incident between the man and a woman in the home occurred. The incident allegedly happened in front of children.

The woman had a protective order out against the man when he went into the home, Holt said. The suspect had also allegedly been harassing and texting the woman.

The man went back into the home and barricaded himself in around 2:00 p.m. He was taken into custody Tuesday evening without incident.

Initially, people were inside the home when the man got there, but they were able to get out, Holt said.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.