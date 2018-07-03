× Mike Lee no longer in serious consideration for Supreme Court, Daily Caller reports

SALT LAKE CITY — While Senator Mike Lee of Utah was on President Trump’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees, he is reportedly no longer in serious contention to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Daily Caller reports that Trump narrowed the field of potential candidates Monday to two: Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Amy Coney Barett.

A senior administration officials said that Lee is on the list of possible nominees, but other candidates are getting more serious consideration, according to the Daily Caller, which further reports that additional sources confirm Lee is not a frontrunner.