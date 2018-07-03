Free 4th of July events across Utah

Beaver:

July 4th, Tushar Mountain 4 Plex

Free hot dogs, Otter Pops, swimming, and games. Fireworks at dusk.

Cedar City:

July 4th, 9am Parade and Festival at Main Street Park

Fireworks at dusk

Delta:

July 4th, Activities in the park 11-3 76N 200 W

Talent Show 12:30pm at City Park

Fireworks MC Fair Grounds 10pm

Duchesne City:

July 4th, Free swim 1-2pm 61 N 200 W

Main Street Parade 5pm, Free Concert 7pm, and Fireworks at 10pm

East Millcreek:

July 4th, Parade starts at 9am goes from 2700 Evergreen Ave to Evergreen Park

Grantsville:

July 4th, 10am, car show and festivities at Cherry Street Park

11am parade, starts at city hall and ends at city park

Fireworks at dusk

Heber:

July 4th, Small Town Fourth 10pm fireworks over Memorial Hill

Holladay:

July 4th, Children’s Bike Parade 9am at Pine Park

Fireworks at 10:10pm

Lehi:

July 4th, 7pm-9pm Electric Park music, games, and prizes

10pm Fireworks

Magna:

July 4th, Small Town Big 4th Parade starts at noon on Main Street

Music in the Park from 8-10pm at the Magna Copper Park

Fireworks at 10pm at the magna Copper Park

Murray:

July 4th, Parade 8:30am starts at Fashion Place Mall ends at Murray Park

11-2pm activities for kids at Murray Park

10pm Fireworks at Murray Park Softball Field

Orem:

July 2nd-4th, Military Outpost

The Freedom Vehicles Military Outpost is a fun interactive educational display for all ages. Held at SCERA Park.

Provo:

July 4th, Freedom Festival

9am Parade starts at University Ave and Center Street.

Salt Lake City:

July 4th, Fireworks at Jordan Park 10pm

Sandy:

July 4th, Festival at South Town Promenade 10000 S. Centennial Parkway.

10am Festival Starts

6pm Parade

8pm-10pm Evening Concert with the Groove Merchants

10pm Fireworks and Concert

10:30 Post Firework Concert

South Salt Lake:

July 4th, 9am flag ceremony, 9:30 parade starts, and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. live music, games & food Fitts Park 3050 S 500 E

St. George:

July 4th, 7:45am Independence Day Parade, heads down Tabernacle starting at 800 E finishing at 200 W.

10:00am – 11:00pm Independence Carnival, Town Square Parking Lot

10:00pm Fireworks at Trailblazer Stadium at Dixie State University (Fireworks are not visible from Town Square)

West Bountiful City:

July 4th, Parade at 10:30am starts at 400 N. and 800 W. ends at City Park.

11:30-2:30 Free Festival at City Park

West Point:

4th of July, Party at the Point Loy Blake Park 550 N 3500 W

6am Flag Raising Ceremony

8:30 Parade

6pm Picnic in the park

10pm Fireworks

10:30 Movies

