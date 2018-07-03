Free 4th of July events across Utah

Beaver:
July 4th, Tushar Mountain 4 Plex
Free hot dogs, Otter Pops, swimming, and games. Fireworks at dusk.
Cedar City:
July 4th, 9am Parade and Festival at Main Street Park
Fireworks at dusk
Delta:
July 4th, Activities in the park 11-3 76N 200 W
Talent Show 12:30pm at City Park
Fireworks MC Fair Grounds 10pm
Duchesne City:
July 4th, Free swim 1-2pm 61 N 200 W
Main Street Parade 5pm, Free Concert 7pm, and Fireworks at 10pm
East Millcreek:
July 4th, Parade starts at 9am goes from 2700 Evergreen Ave to Evergreen Park
Grantsville:
July 4th, 10am, car show and festivities at Cherry Street Park
11am parade, starts at city hall and ends at city park
Fireworks at dusk
Heber:
July 4th, Small Town Fourth 10pm fireworks over Memorial Hill
Holladay:
July 4th, Children’s Bike Parade 9am at Pine Park
Fireworks at 10:10pm
Lehi:
July 4th, 7pm-9pm Electric Park music, games, and prizes
10pm Fireworks
Magna:
July 4th, Small Town Big 4th Parade starts at noon on Main Street
Music in the Park from 8-10pm at the Magna Copper Park
Fireworks at 10pm at the magna Copper Park
Murray:
July 4th, Parade 8:30am starts at Fashion Place Mall ends at Murray Park
11-2pm activities for kids at Murray Park
10pm Fireworks at Murray Park Softball Field
Orem:
July 2nd-4th, Military Outpost
The Freedom Vehicles Military Outpost is a fun interactive educational display for all ages. Held at SCERA Park.
Provo:
July 4th, Freedom Festival
9am Parade starts at University Ave and Center Street.
Salt Lake City:
July 4th, Fireworks at Jordan Park 10pm
Sandy:
July 4th, Festival at South Town Promenade 10000 S. Centennial Parkway.
10am Festival Starts
6pm Parade
8pm-10pm Evening Concert with the Groove Merchants
10pm Fireworks and Concert
10:30 Post Firework Concert
South Salt Lake:
July 4th, 9am flag ceremony, 9:30 parade starts, and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. live music, games & food Fitts Park 3050 S 500 E
St. George:
July 4th, 7:45am Independence Day Parade, heads down Tabernacle starting at 800 E finishing at 200 W.
10:00am – 11:00pm Independence Carnival, Town Square Parking Lot
10:00pm Fireworks at Trailblazer Stadium at Dixie State University (Fireworks are not visible from Town Square)
West Bountiful City:
July 4th, Parade at 10:30am starts at 400 N. and 800 W. ends at City Park.
11:30-2:30 Free Festival at City Park
West Point:
4th of July, Party at the Point Loy Blake Park 550 N 3500 W
6am Flag Raising Ceremony
8:30 Parade
6pm Picnic in the park
10pm Fireworks
10:30 Movies
