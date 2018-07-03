Fox 13 Dream Team transforms backyard for Brigham City family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah -- The Fox 13 Dream Team is on a mission to change lives.

We’ve partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to help make some dreams come true for deserving Utahns.

Our latest surprise is for the Young family of Brigham City.

Nate Young has served his country overseas in the U.S. military, and currently works two full-time jobs to provide for his family. He and his wife Darcy have two children, including a 3-year-old who was born premature and has ongoing medical needs.

Watch the video to see what the Dream Team was able to do with the help of Sutherlands Lumber, Lifetime Products and Bowman & Kemp Manufacturing and Wilderness Waterfalls and Landscaping.

