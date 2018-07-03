× Summit County, other areas of state ban fireworks and other sources of ignition

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah – Summit County restricted all open burns and sources of ignition Tuesday, including the use of fireworks.

The State Forester issued the fire restriction which included open fires, fireworks, cutting, grinding and welding.

Fireworks with issued permits, such as those sponsored by cities and towns, would be allowed.

Cigarette smoking was also included in the ban unless the smoking occurred in an area without vegetation nearby.

“Exceptions will be made for campfires burning in an improved fire pit, which includes any enclosure built in the ground,” the State Forester said.

Fires were strictly prohibited in any man-made rock ring throughout Summit County.

The fire restriction order was to remain in place until further notice, the State Forester wrote.

To learn more about what qualifies as an improved fire pit and how to protect your home from wildfire visit www.summitcounty.org/firewarden.

Bryce Canyon National Park also set a Stage 2 Fire Ban, due to extreme fire danger.