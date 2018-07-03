× FanX teams up with Utah AG’s Office to staff 24/7 harassment hotline during 2018 convention

SALT LAKE CITY — FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is teaming up with the Utah Attorney General’s Office for a 24/7 harassment hotline during the 2018 convention.

The Utah AG’s Office will staff the dedicated hotline during FanX, which takes place September 6-8 in Salt Lake City.

A press release from FanX says the move “underscores the increasing efforts” to make the convention’s “Universal Zero Tolerance Harassment Policy as strong and effective as possible.”

The hotline mirrors an effort by the Utah AG’s Office during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and the move comes after co-founder Bryan Brandenburg stepped aside in May due to his handling of a harassment complaint.

“We are extremely pleased to take our protection for event participants to an even higher level at this year’s event, thanks to the support of the Utah Attorney General’s office,” FanX co-founders Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg stated. “Our goal is to lead the fan convention industry with the most progressive and effective solutions to keep our family friendly convention as safe as possible.”

The hotline will be available 24/7 during the convention and is available to attendees, volunteers, guests or participants of any kind. The hotline is for those who have been involved in a harassment incident as well as those who may witness such incidents.

FanX also states they will be providing training and related testing for all 2018 event volunteers with the help of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

FanX’s Universal Zero Tolerance Harassment Policy can be found on their website, here.