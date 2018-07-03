× Residents briefly evacuated due to ‘Maine Fire’ burning in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah – Evacuations were ordered briefly for a fire named the Maine Fire, which was burning in Uintah County, sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

The fire was burning near the Vernal Rod and Gun Club, the Uintah Sheriff said in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Residents near the Old Power Plant Road on Taylor Mountain Road and houses off of 3000 North and 2500 West in Vernal were ordered to evacuate.

Shortly after, sheriff officials said that residents were allowed to return to their homes, but roads would remain closed in the area of the fire.

Those who have evacuated near the Rod and Gun club fire can return to their homes; however fire operations are ongoing and roads are still closed to the public. Thank you. — Uintah Sheriff (@uintahsheriff) July 4, 2018

Details regarding the size and scope of the fire were not known at the time of this report.

A map of where the fire was burning Tuesday can be seen below:

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.