Child taken to hospital after being pulled from water at Layton Surf ‘n Swim

LAYTON, Utah — Emergency crews responded to a report of a near drowning in Layton Tuesday, and a child was transported to the hospital for observation.

Emergency crews responded to Layton Surf ‘n Swim, at 465 N Wasatch Dr., around 1 p.m.

Lifeguards pulled a 7-year-old boy out of the water after noticing he was struggling in the pool. A medical helicopter was initially called for but was ultimately canceled.

The child was taken to a local hospital via ground ambulance for observation. The child’s exact condition is unknown.