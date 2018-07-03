× Child injured, medical helicopter called after Wasatch County ATV rollover

WASATCH COUNTY – A child was injured after an ATV rolled over in Wasatch County Tuesday afternoon, and a medical helicopter was requested to respond to the accident.

According to dispatch officials with Wasatch County, the accident happened on Victory Rd. at the top of Double Barrel Rd.

A medical helicopter was requested to respond to the accident from the University of Utah.

The age of the child was not known at the time of this report.

It was unknown how badly the child was injured as a result of the rollover.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be posted as they become available.