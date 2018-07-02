Weber State brings arts and science to local parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University has a pair of summer programs to offer free opportunities for kids to learn about art and science at different parks in Ogden.

“Our goal is to offer free summer activities to youth and parents who are generally considered underserved,” said Todd Oberndorfer, Arts in the Parks co-director, in a news release sent to FOX 13. “As this program reaches large numbers of youth within walking distance of their homes, Arts in the Parks is able to serve many who wouldn’t otherwise participate in a Weber State sponsored program.”

Schedule:

Arts in the Parks dates and locations:

June 4-8, noon-1 p.m., Lorin Farr Park (769 Canyon Road, Ogden)

June 11-15, noon-1 p.m., Lester Park (663 24th St., Ogden)

June 18-22, noon-1 p.m., Monroe Park (850 30th St., Ogden)

June 25-June 29, noon-1 p.m., Mt. Ogden Park (3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden)

July 2 - 6, noon-1 p.m., 4th Street Park (275 4th St., Ogden)

*No activities on July 4

July 9-13, noon to 1 p.m., West Ogden Park (751 W 24th St., Ogden)

Science in the Parks dates and locations:

June 11-15: Lorin Farr Park (769 Canyon Road, Ogden)

June 18-22: Lester Park (663 24th St., Ogden)

June 25-29: Monroe Park (850 30th St., Ogden)

July 2-6*: Mt. Ogden Park (3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden)

*No activities on July 4

July 9-13: 4th Street Park (275 4th St., Ogden)

July 16-20: West Ogden Park (751 West 24th St., Ogden)