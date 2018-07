× Rockfall forces closures at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK — A portion of Zion National Park is closed due to a rockfall Monday.

The rockfall forced Zion NP officials to close the East Rim Trailhead, which includes access to Hidden Canyon, Observation Point “and all technical canyons that would start at Weeping Rock,” a tweet from the park said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday the park announced the Hidden Canyon Trail remained closed, but all other trails were open.