Police in Utah locate burned vehicle tied to homicide case in Colorado

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — After asking the public for help, police in Utah have located the burned remnants of a vehicle considered evidence in a homicide in Colorado.

Last week the Emery County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a Jeep Renegade connected to a homicide investigation in Colorado, where the suspect had already turned himself in to police.

The burned vehicle was located Sunday in Emery County and is now being processed by law enforcement personnel from Colorado.

“THANK YOU to all who helped search for this key piece of evidence,” ECSO stated.