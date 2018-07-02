× Keeping your pets safe during 4th of July festivities

SALT LAKE COUNTY – For many pets, fireworks season can be a scary time of year.

Dogs and cats can easily become frightened and run away, or bite and injure their owners.

Salt Lake County Animal Services released a list of tips for pet owners Monday, to help keep animals less frightened, and minimize injuries or escapes that may occur from firework noises.

Keep pets in a safe area during holiday parties, to prevent them from escaping your house or yard as guests come and go.

Keep animals safely away from firework activity, and try to walk them during the day when fireworks aren’t going off.

If you leave your pets at home while you go out to see fireworks, try to keep them comfortable by leaving lights on, or playing music.

Prepare an escape-proof safe room, so pets aren’t able to run around the house or escape. Make this room as comfortable as possible by placing the animal’s favorite bedding inside.

Do a follow-up assessment with your pets. Oftentimes animals will continue to be anxious long after the fireworks end. Check your yard for fireworks or debris before letting your animals outside.