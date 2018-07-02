Keeping your pets safe during 4th of July festivities
SALT LAKE COUNTY – For many pets, fireworks season can be a scary time of year.
Dogs and cats can easily become frightened and run away, or bite and injure their owners.
Salt Lake County Animal Services released a list of tips for pet owners Monday, to help keep animals less frightened, and minimize injuries or escapes that may occur from firework noises.
- Keep pets in a safe area during holiday parties, to prevent them from escaping your house or yard as guests come and go.
- Keep animals safely away from firework activity, and try to walk them during the day when fireworks aren’t going off.
- If you leave your pets at home while you go out to see fireworks, try to keep them comfortable by leaving lights on, or playing music.
- Prepare an escape-proof safe room, so pets aren’t able to run around the house or escape. Make this room as comfortable as possible by placing the animal’s favorite bedding inside.
- Do a follow-up assessment with your pets. Oftentimes animals will continue to be anxious long after the fireworks end. Check your yard for fireworks or debris before letting your animals outside.
