Fire managers elevate fire restrictions: No campfires in Southern Utah, period

ST. GEORGE — Fire managers are taking seriously the extreme fire weather conditions prevailing in Southern Utah and northern Arizona and are implementing more stringent fire restrictions on private, state and federal land, the St. George News reported.

The stronger restrictions, such as disallowing all campfires, even in developed campgrounds, are being implemented with good reason. The West Valley Fire, which is currently raging about 10 miles north of St. George and has burned through more than 10,000 acres in a matter of days, was started by an abandoned campfire.

Last week, human activities accounted for about 30 fires in Utah in a period of just two days, according to fire managers.

Current dry conditions are also making for especially critical fire weather, with high winds and low humidity threatening to complicate current firefighting efforts and stoke any new fires that may ignite.

