3-year-old remembered after dying days after tragic Boise birthday party stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Three-year-old Ruya Kadir passed away at Primary Children’s Hospital Monday after she was stabbed at her birthday party in Boise, Idaho Saturday.

“We were overwhelmed with just grief,” said Mark Priddy, a family friend of the Kadir’s.

What started as a celebration of life for a three-year-old girl took a tragic and now deadly turn. A single mother lost her only child just days after the stabbing.

“Her daughter meant everything to her, it's what gave her strength, it's what kept her going. Everything she did and wanted to do was really for her daughter,” Priddy said.

Police say the man behind the act of evil is 30-year-old Timmy Kinner, who has a criminal history here in Utah.

On April 16, Kinner was arrested for theft after stealing a man's wallet in St. George.

After spending three days in the Washington County Jail Kinner was placed on probation.

Saturday Kinner was in Boise, when police say he barged into a birthday party at an apartment complex that houses refugees, stabbing nine people, six of the victims are between three and 12 years old.

"The crime scene, the faces of the parents struggling, the tears coming down their faces, the faces of the children in the hospital beds will be something that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life as will every first responder that was there last night,” a law enforcement official with the Boise Police Department said.

That heartache is felt throughout the community.

Priddy was one of the thousands at the vigil for the victims Monday. His heart focused on Ruya who passed away just hours before.

“Ruya was beautiful. She was just a beautiful, kind spirit,” Priddy said.

Now his focus is on the Ruya's mother, Priddy says she's strong but knows she's suffering.

“Real grief and heartfelt sadness because we know her heart for her daughter,” Priddy said.

You can help the victims of the stabbing by donating here.