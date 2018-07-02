× 3-year-old girl rescued from community pool in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Sunday after her parents gave her rescue breaths after finding her in a community pool.

Chief Jeff Bassett with the South Davis Metro Fire District said units responded to the community pool at a mobile home park near 655 North and Highway 89 in North Salt Lake just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bassett said the girl’s parents found in the water at the community pool, pulled her from the water and gave her two rescue breaths. The child then woke up and began coughing and vomiting water.

The child was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital. Her exact condition is unknown, but firefighters said the child was crying all the way to the hospital—which they said is a good sign.