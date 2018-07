Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Once the private sculpture garden of Salt Lake City resident Thomas Child Jr., Gilgal Garden became a city park in 2000.

Today, locals love and care for the park, and an increasing number of out-of-state visitors are drawn there as well.

The entrance to the park can be found at 749 East, 500 South in Salt Lake City. Summer hours are 8am to 8pm.

