Teenager hit, critically injured by stolen vehicle in police pursuit

SANTAQUIN – Two teens were sent to the hospital Saturday night, one in critical condition, after a stolen vehicle pursuit lead to a collision.

Salem Police Officers say the Dodge truck was reported missing out of Payson and they had been briefly involved in a pursuit with it, but they called the chase off.

Later Utah County Sheriff’s deputies say they found the vehicle and started a second pursuit with the 17-year-old male driver which entered I-15 southbound.

When the truck left the interstate at Santaquin Main Street (Exit 244), Utah Highway Patrol troopers say it collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound through an intersection being driven by a 17-year-old female.

That female was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the male teenage driver of the stolen vehicle was also injured and taken to hospital in unknown condition.

The Utah County Sheriff’s office will be conducting the crash scene investigation.

This story will be updated when more details are released.