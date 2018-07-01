14-year-old critically injured in Tooele shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah - A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering from a gunshot wound, Tooele County Sheriff's officials said.

The incident happened in a trailer park near Mobile Avenue and American Avenue Sunday around 1:00 p.m.

Investigators haven't released any details of how the shooting took place.

"We have some leads that we are following up on right now," Sergeant Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department said. "We don`t know their specific involvement but there are a couple active leads we are following up on currently."

Officers served a search warrant to enter a residence on American Avenue and retrieved the gun that was used in the shooting.