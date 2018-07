× Report: LeBron James is ‘taking his talents’ to the Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James has agreed to a 4-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

The deal is reportedly worth $154 million. Wojnarowski tweeted that Klutch Sports, who represents James released terms of the deal.