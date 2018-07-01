× Elderly Murray women hit and killed by husband after they returned home from church

MURRAY, Utah — An elderly Murray woman was killed in an accident around noon Sunday.

Murray Police Sergeant Ross Huff says a couple, in their 90’s, had just returned from church to their home at 5900 South LaSalle Dr.

The woman got out to open the garage door, and the husband put his foot on the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

The car struck the woman, pushing her through the garage door and into the garage, Sgt. Huff said.

The names of the couple have not been released.

The investigation is underway, but police say it appears to be a tragic accident.