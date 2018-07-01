3 Questions with Bob Evans: Puka Nacua on why he chose USC, whether his talent is God-given, and how his father’s death impacted him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- As a Junior, Puka Nacua led the Orem Tigers to a 4-A State High School Football championship last year, and was heavily recruited by USC, UCLA, Cal, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Washington, BYU and Utah.

He just turned 17 and as he gets ready to start his senior year in high school, the stars are aligning for Puka who recently committed to play football for the USC Trojans.

Nacua recently joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

1 How was it working out with these elite college teams?

2 How much of your athletic ability is God-given or the result of hard work and training?

3 How has your father's passing away affected you?

See below for the extended interview with Puka Nacua: