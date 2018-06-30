Power restored to Wayne Co. after wildfire near Richfield

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said power has been restored to Wayne County following a wildfire burning in central Utah.

The Willow Patch Fire was last reported to be around 4,000 acres in size, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air that is visible from Richfield. It is burning out of control right now.

SR 24 is currently open with the possibility of intermittent closures and full closure depending on fire activity. A type III team is on the ground now managing the fire. And we are hearing power is back on in Wayne County as well. — Sevier Co. Sheriff (@SevierCoSheriff) June 30, 2018

State Route 24 will have intermittent closures as fire crews respond to fight the wildfire.

It is one of eight wildfires burning across Utah right now. The West Valley Fire in southwestern Utah, is now 7,200 acres in size and has prompted an emergency closure of a large portion of the Dixie National Forest stretching from New Harmony to Pine Valley.