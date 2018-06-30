Ogden law enforcement searching for men responsible for grass fire

OGDEN – Police and firefighters are looking for the two men seen leaving the scene shortly before a grass fire consumed 1/4 acre just above the Nature Center Trailhead.

The Ogden Fire Department says the two males were in their 20s and witnesses saw them leaving the area just after the fire began just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The fire was quickly handled and crews say they believe it is considered contained. They do intend on monitoring it throughout the day in case any more fire activity starts up.

According to the Fire Department, the firefighters were forced to battle the small blaze with hand tools because there is no road access to the fire area.

The first male is described as “in his 20s wearing a black shirt and black shorts, black shaggy hair and a beanie cap.”

The 2nd male is also in his 20s and was seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and a beanie cap.

If you have any information on the cause of the fire or the identity of the men contact the Weber Dispatch Center non-emergency number at 801-395-8221.