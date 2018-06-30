Man accused of trying to meet minor girl for sex while 4-year-old daughter was in back seat

FARMINGTON, Utah — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Davis County on suspicion of arranging to have sex with an underage female.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Isaias Magana had made contact on a chatting app with what he thought was a minor female.

The person he chatted with was actually an undercover officer.

During several chat sessions, Magana discussed various sexual acts, as well as his concerns that the girl could become pregnant.

On the night of June 28, he pulled up in front of the home where he thought he was going to pick up the girl.

Instead, officers arrested Magana and noted in the PC statement that he had brought his 4-year-old daughter with him in the back seat of the car.

He was searched, and police found a baggie with white powder in his pocket. He admitted it was cocaine.

After reading him his Miranda rights, Magana admitted he planned to meet the young girl for the purpose of having sex.

He gave police consent to search his phone and it contained images of child pornography, according to the court documents.

Magana will face charges of enticing a minor by internet or text, possession or use of a controlled substance, and sexual exploitation of a minor.