Fire restrictions implemented across a huge swath of central Utah
RICHFIELD, Utah — The Central Utah Fire Interagency is implementing new fire restrictions across a large swath of the state.
The restrictions, which take effect July 1, impact parts of Sanpete, Juab, Millard, Sevier, Wayne and Piute Counties.
Due to the increasing potential of human-caused fires, dry conditions and high fire danger, the following acts are prohibited until further notice:
- Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire — including charcoal and briquettes — outside a fire structure within a designated area is prohibited.
- All debris burning is strictly prohibited.
The restrictions will be enforced in the following areas:
- Unincorporated privately owned and all lands administered by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
- Incorporated towns and cities are not included, but residents should contact their local fire departments for municipal restrictions.
- Bureau of Land Management land in Sanpete, Juab, Millard, Sevier, Wayne and Piute Counties.
- Fillmore, Fremont River, Beaver and Richfield Ranger Districts in the Fishlake National Forest.
- Capitol Reef National Park.