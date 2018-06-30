× Fire restrictions implemented across a huge swath of central Utah

RICHFIELD, Utah — The Central Utah Fire Interagency is implementing new fire restrictions across a large swath of the state.

The restrictions, which take effect July 1, impact parts of Sanpete, Juab, Millard, Sevier, Wayne and Piute Counties.

Due to the increasing potential of human-caused fires, dry conditions and high fire danger, the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire — including charcoal and briquettes — outside a fire structure within a designated area is prohibited.

All debris burning is strictly prohibited.

The restrictions will be enforced in the following areas: