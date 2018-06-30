‘Families Belong Together’ Day of Action in Utah and across the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utahns joined protesters in a nationwide rally Saturday against the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

The Salt Lake City protest is part of a National "Families Belong Together" Day of Action with more than 710 events in all fifty states.

The hundreds of thousands of demonstrators here and across the country are demanding that families are reunited now, that family detention ends now as well as an end to "Zero Humanity," which is what rally organizers call the policy that created the crisis in the first place.

Sandra Nieto attended the rally at the Utah State Capitol and has personal experience as an immigrant.

"I came to the U.S. when I was 13 after crossing the border," she said before adding, "Three borders."

Nieto walked from El Salvador, but was arrested with her family after crossing into America.

Several religious and political groups took part in the rally as well as advocates for causes such as the environment and solutions to violence.