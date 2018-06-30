Draper City Fire Department Fire Marshal passes away.

DRAPER, Utah — Fire Marshal Bryan Thatcher with the Draper City Fire Department passed away unexpectedly Friday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Thatcher had been hired for the job about a year ago.

He brought tremendous knowledge and experience from over 20 years as a firefighter and with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Thatcher loved his job and was a true professional, according to the post.

“We are extremely saddened by this tragic event and are left trying to find words to express our sorrow,” the post said as well as extending heartfelt condolences to Thatcher’s immediate and extended family.

No details were given on his death other than to thank those who responded from the Unified Fire Authority’s Herriman station and provided care for Thatcher.

Funeral plans are pending.