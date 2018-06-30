Artist gives sneak peek at former SLC mayor’s official portrait

SALT LAKE CITY — Artist Jeff Hein gave fans a sneak peek at the official portrait of former Mayor Ralph Becker.

In an Instagram post, Hein included a shot of his work in progress on the mayoral painting. Hein has been commissioned to paint the official portrait to go in the Salt Lake City & County Building. The work includes a nod to Becker’s love of bicycles and the outdoors.

Becker served from 2008-2016. His portrait will be added to the hall linking the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office and the City Council Office, which includes mayoral portraits dating back to city founder Brigham Young.