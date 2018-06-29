Rum Vanilla Creme Brulee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

1 tbsp vanilla extract

4 cups heavy cream

1 tbsp rum

2/3 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

12 large egg yolks

12 teaspoons of granulated sugar

Instructions

1. Combine 2 cups of the heavy cream, ⅔ cup sugar, rum and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a light boil, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar.

2. Remove from heat and let stand 10-15 minutes.

3. Preheat steam oven to 275ºF at 60% humidity, or conventional oven to 300ºF.

4. After the mixture has rested, slowly add the remaining cream along with the egg yolks, alternating between the two and stirring to incorporate. Gradually add the ingredients and combine until the entire mixture become creamy and fluffy.

5. Run mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl and discard any solids left behind. Divide mixture evenly into eight ramekins.

6a. If using a steam oven, place your ramekins on a perforated steam tray and cover with tin foil. Cook until they reach an internal temperature of 170ºF and are set, or approximately 20-25 minutes.

6b. If using a conventional oven, place the filled ramekins into a large roasting pan with sides and pour hot water into the pan so that it nearly reaches the top of the ramekins. Bake until they reach an internal temperature of 170ºF and are set, about 55 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven, uncover, and let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes. Then cover ramekins in plastic wrap and move them to the refrigerator for at least 30 more minutes.

8. To finish, sprinkle a layer of sugar on top and caramelize with a blow torch. If a blow torch is not available, they may also be placed under the broiler until sugar melts. Garnish with berries and mint if desired, and serve.

Serves 8

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress