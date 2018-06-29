Program that helps recovering addicts and others get jobs gets a big donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An organization that saves and improves the lives of recovering substance abuse addicts, teamed together with Key Bank of Utah to create a new employment program.

Key Bank president Terry Grant and his team donated $200,000 to the organization called "First Step House."

The new employment program will help find job opportunities for people and veterans who are managing a substance abuse disorder and behavioral health conditions.

It also houses those on their journey to recovery and gives them the tools they need to move back into society independently.

“When you have big holes in your resume its hard, hard, hard to get gainfully employed, but if we have a program that’s going to allow them to get gainfully employed, then they will have a resume and can stay employed,” said a graduate of the First Step program and current addictive therapist at the VA hospital in Salt Lake City, Charles Talcott.

With private and public donations, First Step House helps more than 500 people a year.

To learn more about the "First Step House" program, you can click here: