Plane crashes in Utah County, one dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- A plane that was scheduled to arrive in Provo Thursday has crashed and the lone person on board was killed..

The wreckage was located Friday morning.

The pilot had been doing some commercial aerial mapping for a landscaping project.

"The pilot was expected to go to Provo Airport sometime yesterday afternoon to refuel," Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. "One of the employees at the company said that they had not been expecting to hear from him until five or six yesterday evening, but one of those employees became concerned around four-thirty."

The company activated its emergency response plan, and contacted the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Civil Air Patrol, which began aerial searches of the area.

The wreckage was spotted Friday morning on the south end of Lake Mountain which is west of Utah Lake.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be on scene to investigate the crash.