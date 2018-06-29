Medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and redistricting initiatives get new names

SALT LAKE CITY — The ballot initiatives for medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and independent redistricting are getting new names.

Make that new numbers.

The Lt. Governor’s Office released a list of the citizen referendum initiatives and the numbers they will be known as on the November ballot.

The Utah Medical Cannabis Act will be known as Proposition 2

The Utah Decides Healthcare Act will be Proposition 3

The Utah Independent Redistricting Commission and Standards Act will appear on the ballot as Proposition 4

On the ballot, initiatives get a number assigned to them. Proposed constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot with a letter (i.e., “Amendment Q”).

The shorthand references are what you will see going forward in advertisements and arguments for or against a particular initiative or amendment.