Booming Forward: Debunking four myths about Alzheimer’s disease

SALT LAKE CITY -- Doctors and researchers know a lot about Alzheimer's, but there is still a lot of misinformation about the disease that destroys memory and important mental functions.

Denise Park is a professor of behavioral and brain sciences at the University of Texas.

She wrote an article for the Washington Post that addresses common myths associated with Alzheimer's.

Dr. Norman Foster, a neurologist at the University of Utah, agreed with Park, and debunked four untruths about the disease that afflicts more than 5.7 million Americans of all ages.