Crews contain grass fire along Murray-Holladay Road

HOLLADAY, Utah — Firefighters with the Unified Fire Department battled a stubborn blaze in Holladay Thursday evening.

Crews responded to a report of a field fire at 1458 East Murray-Holladay Road around 7:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly knocked down, but due to the amount of dry fuels in the area, crews will be on scene for a couple of hours.

About a half-acre was charred near Creekside Park.

Some fencing, a shed and a trampoline were burned, but the fire did not spread to six homes in the area.

Arson investigators are on scene in an attempt to determine the cause.