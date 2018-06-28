Greek Burgers with Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Burgers
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
- 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 tablespoons white or red onion, diced
- 4 hamburger buns, any kind
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
- Tzatziki Sauce
- 3 cups Greek yogurt
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 large cucumber, peeled, diced
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Suggested Toppings
- Tomato slices
- Lettuce
For the burgers, mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Form 4 patties. Cook on greased grill or skillet up to medium high heat to desired doneness.
For the tzatziki sauce, mix all ingredients together. (For best flavor, make ahead of time. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving).
To serve, place a burger on each bun. Top with desired amount of tzatziki sauce and suggested toppings (tomatoes and lettuce), if using. Serve immediately.
