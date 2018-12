× Person hit by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A person suffered minor injuries Monday morning after being struck by a car in South Salt Lake.

According to police, the person was hit at the intersection of 3300 S and West Temple.

A tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said the right lane of westbound 3300 S has been closed, and the scene is expected to be cleared shortly before 9 a.m.