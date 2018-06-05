× Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at Sandy apartment

SANDY, Utah – An armed and barricaded fugitive surrendered to SWAT negotiators following a standoff in a Sandy apartment complex.

The Unified Police Department said the standoff occurred at the Axio apartments around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was in custody just before 5 p.m.

Police said 25-year-old Nicholas Waitkevich was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for robbery.

Marshals contacted the Unified Police Department after Waitkevich barricaded himself in the apartment, Melody Gray with Unified Police said.

Negotiators responded to the scene and were able to get the Waitkevich to surrender.

Residents in the apartment building were evacuated while police responded to the incident.

Only one person was in the apartment.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be posted as they become available.