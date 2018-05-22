With the warm weather coming, you can expect more and more mosquito activity in the coming weeks. Dr. Greg White shows us how you can be bite free in our own backyard with some simple tips and tricks. For more information on mosquitos, visit the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District web site by clicking here.
How to get rid of mosquitoes around your home
