Vernal Police seeking person of interest pictured in makeup aisle

Posted 3:23 pm, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46PM, February 26, 2018
VERNAL, Utah – The Vernal Police Department is seeking information on a person of interest, who appeared to be pictured in the makeup aisle of a store.

Anyone with information on the individual was asked to contact the Vernal City Police Department at (435)-789-5835, or can privately message the department on Facebook here.

Information regarding why police were seeking information on the suspect was not released by police.

A larger picture of the person of interest can be seen below: