Man in critical condition after single-vehicle rollover in Tooele

Posted 2:46 pm, February 18, 2018
TOOELE, Utah — A man was flown to a hospital in critical condition Sunday morning after a single vehicle rollover in Tooele.

Sgt. Chris Thompson with Tooele City Police said the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on 400 North and 7th Street in Tooele.

Thompson said a 19-year-old male was driving a Ford Escape, which crashed for an unknown reason.

The driver and sole occupant was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the road was shut down briefly as the helicopter landed.

The driver has not been identified.