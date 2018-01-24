Taking note of the power of music during Music Therapy Advocacy Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Last week we brought you the story of Bo Gray, a young Utahn with Down syndrome who is learning to speak through music.

Doctors said it would take years for him to learn to speak, but with music therapy and guitar sessions with his sister, he’s up to 12 words.

Music can help us heal, and January is Music Therapy Advocacy Month. Beth Hardy from the Huntsman Cancer Institute came by the Fox 13 Studio Wednesday to discuss music therapy and the ways it can help, see the video above for her interview and a performance.