Some call it Christmas Eve, others call it a Utah Powder Day

Ski Utah and each ski resort released their weekend snow totals Sunday morning and things are looking good on the slopes for another #UtahPowderDay.

Here’s a look at how much is waiting for you across the state…

Alta Ski Resort – 9″ in the last 24 hours, they report a storm total of 16 inches.

Beaver Mountain – 10″ in the last 24 hours, crews report weekend totals of around 15 inches

We got 15 inches of POWDA from that last storm and the snow is still coming! Come into our ski shop and… https://t.co/lSMdtSQYLG — Beaver Mountain (@skithebeav) December 24, 2017

Brighton Resort – 11″ in the last 24 hours, with a weekend total of 18 inches.

Deer Valley Resort – 11″ in the last 24 hours, Deer Valley is looking at 16 inches in the last 72 hours

Don’t sleep in! It’s a powder day. 11” of new snow in the last 24 hours at @Deer_Valley Resort. pic.twitter.com/Ei32vHAwO9 — Deer_Valley (@Deer_Valley) December 24, 2017

Park City Mountain Resort – 8″ in the last 24 hours, with a base depth of 20 inches.

Powder Mountain – 15″ in the last 48 hours (Just in time for opening day)

Santa delivered early! Powder Mountain is pleased to announce that Sundown Lift will begin turning tomorrow, December 24th, from 9am to 4:30pm! #PowMow #PowDay #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/Zr2C9eGzQ9 — Powder Mountain (@PowMow) December 23, 2017

Snow Basin – 11″ in the last 24 hours bringing the weekend total up to 17 inches.

Snowbird – 12″ in the last 24 hours with a total depth of 40 inches.

Solitude – 8″ in the last 24 hours but 16 inches in the past 72 hours.

As of yesterday Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood have restricted road access. That means if you want to take a canyon cruise you’ll need four-wheel drive or chains.