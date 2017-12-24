Some call it Christmas Eve, others call it a Utah Powder Day

Ski Utah and each ski resort released their weekend snow totals Sunday morning and things are looking good on the slopes for another #UtahPowderDay.
Here’s a look at how much is waiting for you across the state…
Alta Ski Resort – 9″ in the last 24 hours, they report a storm total of 16 inches.
Beaver Mountain – 10″ in the last 24 hours, crews report weekend totals of around 15 inches
Brighton Resort – 11″ in the last 24 hours, with a weekend total of 18 inches.
Deer Valley Resort – 11″ in the last 24 hours, Deer Valley is looking at 16 inches in the last 72 hours
Park City Mountain Resort – 8″ in the last 24 hours, with a base depth of 20 inches.
Powder Mountain – 15″ in the last 48 hours (Just in time for opening day)
Snow Basin – 11″ in the last 24 hours bringing the weekend total up to 17 inches.
Snowbird – 12″ in the last 24 hours with a total depth of 40 inches.
Solitude – 8″ in the last 24 hours but 16 inches in the past 72 hours.
As of yesterday Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood have restricted road access. That means if you want to take a canyon cruise you’ll need four-wheel drive or chains.