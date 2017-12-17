× Man dies of apparent drowning at hot springs in Millard County

MEADOW, Utah – A man died of an apparent drowning after diving into a deep pool at Meadow Hot Springs in Millard County Friday evening.

The St. George News reports that 48-year-old Shane Stewart dove to the bottom of one of the deeper pools and did not resurface.

Witnesses called 911, and the Millard County Sheriff Office’s dive team was called to respond.

The scuba divers located the man several feet below the water’s surface.

Despite rescue efforts, Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meadow Hot Springs is a well-known recreational area about five miles south of Fillmore.