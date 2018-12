Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah - Firefighters said the cause of a fire at a Murray home early Friday morning appears to be an accident.

Authorities said Murray High School's vice principal lives there and got out unharmed.

Flames were shooting from the back of the home near 260 E. 5900 S. when authorities arrived at about 4:30 a.m.

According to fire crews, the homeowner had been doing repairs on the porch which may have somehow caused the accidental fire.