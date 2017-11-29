PETA billboard to memorialize cows killed in Riverdale crash

Posted 4:00 pm, November 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:34PM, November 29, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Inline

RIVERDALE, Utah — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Wednesday that they will place a billboard to memorialize the cows who fell to their deaths last week in a crash in Weber County.

“Cows plummeted from an overpass and lay dying on the pavement, and those who survived the terrifying crash presumably ended up facing the slaughterhouse knife,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement sent to FOX 13. “PETA’s billboard urges motorists to prevent needless deaths like these by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates.”

The billboard will show a cow’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

A statement from the organization said they plan to place the billboard near the site of the crash, which was on a southbound ramp from I-15 to I-84 in Riverdale.