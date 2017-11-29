PETA billboard to memorialize cows killed in Riverdale crash

RIVERDALE, Utah — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Wednesday that they will place a billboard to memorialize the cows who fell to their deaths last week in a crash in Weber County.

“Cows plummeted from an overpass and lay dying on the pavement, and those who survived the terrifying crash presumably ended up facing the slaughterhouse knife,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement sent to FOX 13. “PETA’s billboard urges motorists to prevent needless deaths like these by keeping cows and all other animals off their plates.”

The billboard will show a cow’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

A statement from the organization said they plan to place the billboard near the site of the crash, which was on a southbound ramp from I-15 to I-84 in Riverdale.



