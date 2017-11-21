It’s the first observed outside visitor to our solar system; meet ‘Oumuamua’

We’re getting our initial look at the first observed object coming from outside our solar system, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature.

The object in question was spotted last month by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii.

The International Astronomical Union is calling it an “interstellar asteroid,” the first of its kind.

Astronomers say the object could carry secrets on how other solar systems have formed.

Authorities said such objects are extremely difficult to spot; between one and 10 of these visitors drop by our solar system annually.

They move so fast, it’s extremely difficult to see or study them, astronomers said.